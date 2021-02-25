Chan Zuckerberg commits $1 million to local restaurants grant program

As restaurants across Bay Area face unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) has partnered with local stakeholders on the new effort to assist independently-owned local restaurants with $10,000 grants through two newly-established grants programs: the San Mateo County Restaurant, Brewery and Winery Relief Program, and the Palo Alto Restaurant Relief Grant Program.

CZI committed $1 million to the programs, which support restaurants impacted by the pandemic in East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, unincorporated Menlo Park, unincorporated North Fair Oaks, Palo Alto, and Redwood City.

Both programs launched on February 22 and will accept applications from qualified restaurants through March 8. Grant funding can be used to assist business operating expenses, including rent, payroll, health and safety modifications, and more.

“Local restaurants are a vital part of any neighborhood — they feed us, employ many, and are places for gathering and building community — but they are struggling to stay afloat amidst the challenges of the pandemic,” said Andrea Jones, Director of Community Affairs, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. “As neighbors and community members, we are committed to doing our part to support these local businesses during an incredibly difficult time.”

San Mateo County, Chamber San Mateo County, the City of Palo Alto, and the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce partnered to help launch the two grant programs. More information, including eligibility requirements, can be found at:

As a member of the community, CZI is committed to supporting local leaders and organizations to strengthen services, support community members and businesses, and celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of the community.

CZI has contributed more than $100 million in response to COVID-19, including $11.5 million to assist Bay Area public health agencies, organizations, and school districts in emergency and long-term response to the pandemic, including $1.5 million to support local businesses.