Elemental is theme of current exhibit at Main Gallery in Menlo Park

The Main Gallery recently announced that it is staying in Menlo Park. “We are so excited to be part of our new community” emailed gallery artist Monica Waldman.

The current exhibit is Elemental, which will run until April 4. “As artists we recognize that creative expression is elemental to the human experience and explore that need through our newest work,” said Monica. “We invite people to experience their elemental emotions, comforts and their inherent need for beauty with a visit.”

Located at 883 Santa Cruz Avenue, The Main Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Blue Flower (ceramic) by Monica Waldman