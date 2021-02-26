Updates on COVID-19 vaccine in San Mateo County including free samTrans bus rides

Shots in the Arm: Doses Administered nears 200,000

A total of 138,723 individuals have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot in San Mateo County through Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Of those, 53,197 individuals have completed the two-dose vaccination series, bringing the total number of doses administered to 191,920.

Beginning Feb. 22, 2021, the County of San Mateo expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include teachers, child care providers, first responders and food and agricultural workers who meet the state’s Phase 1B criteria, as supply allows.

County Health continues to work with community partners on outreach to groups eligible to receive the vaccine.

While COVID-19 vaccine supply remains limited, you can sign up for the County’s notification tool to receive notification when the State makes you eligible and information about how you may get an appointment.

SamTrans to Provide Free Rides to Vaccination Sites in San Mateo County

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 24, 2021, SamTrans will provide free bus rides on existing service to COVID-19 vaccination sites for people who live or work in San Mateo County.

Passengers going to a vaccination site must let the bus operator know when they board the bus and show proof of the vaccine appointment or a vaccination card. Fare payment to vaccination sites will not be required until further notice.

Redi-Wheels and Redi-Coast paratransit services will also offer eligible participants free rides to and from vaccination sites. Riders need to indicate while booking their reservation that the trip is for the purpose of a COVID-19 vaccination. Staff will then alert the driver that the rider is not required to pay the fare. Learn more.

SamTrans operates 70 routes throughout San Mateo County.