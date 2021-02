Cafe Borrone re-opens in Menlo Park

We were so happy to learn that Cafe Borrone had re-opened that we did our usual Sunday walk there for breakfast on Saturday, arriving soon after service began.

It was great to see Marina and other familiar faces and enjoy our egg scrambles (Zoe’s ham and Tillamook cheddar pictured right).

The Cafe is open for indoor and outdoor dining along with take out Wednesday through Sunday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021