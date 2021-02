Learn about growing vegetables in containers and small spaces on March 3

Even without much space, you can grow vegetables. In this Menlo Park Library program on Wednesday, March 3 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm, you’ll get information and answers about which plants do well in containers and small spaces.

The Garden Talk series takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2020