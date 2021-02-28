Spotted: Poppies proclaim spring is coming

by Linda Hubbard on February 28, 2021

The great stand of California poppies on Stock Farm Road just off of Sand Hill is in full bloom. A true herald that spring is coming soon.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021

