Application are being taken for San Mateo County’s 4Rs Grants

Calling all San Mateo County residents! Do you have a waste reduction idea for your community? If so, apply for a 4Rs Grant. Your idea can be funded to benefit your community like the Half Moon Bay High School students did in 2019 (pictured above).

San Mateo County’s Office of Sustainability is offering funding assistance to government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions (e.g., schools, school/college districts, state university systems, etc.) through the 4Rs Grants Program.

The 4Rs Grants Program’s objective is to divert waste from being sent to the landfill by financially supporting eligible entities to create and implement projects in San Mateo County that focus on the 4Rs – reduce, reuse, recycle, and rot. The program offers two tiers of funding: (1) Mini Grant ($2,000 to $5,000) and (2) Mega Grant (up to $25,000).

The application deadline is Monday, March 8 at 6:00 pm.

Get details online.