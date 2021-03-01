Menlowe Ballet offers free video performance of Portraits in honor of International Women’s Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, Menlowe Ballet is offering Portraits, which honors the spirit and accomplishments of real women who have broken barriers with their courage, conviction, and creativity.

The live performance took place on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center.

Video access to Portraits is available March 1 through March 8. View online, using the password COURAGE.