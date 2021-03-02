Edwin Bertolet is featured artist in March at Portola Art Gallery

A Sense of Place, a collection of oil paintings done both plein air and in the studio by award-winning artist Edwin Bertolet is on exhibit in March at the Portola Art Gallery. While there will be no formal reception due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Ed will be at the gallery on Wednesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 31, as well as by appointment.

In his work, Ed tries to capture the inherent beauty and calm elegance of our local landscape in an unlabored style. Expressive brushwork, subtle color, a sense of light, and a unique sense of serenity are the elements that populate his paintings, as he feels these things best reflect the quiet beauty of the area where we live.

You may easily recognize the local places he has chosen to paint; Half Moon Bay and the coast, the Palo Alto Baylands, Crystal Springs, the Monterey Peninsula, and the mid-peninsula hills are all represented in this exhibit. The artist feels that the familiar scenes and ordinary locations of our area have a hidden beauty if one looks close enough to find it — a beauty that will reveal to them a true sense of place.

Open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Portola Art Gallery exhibits high quality, representational art by 17 Bay Area artists. Painting, pastel, photography and ceramics can be viewed at the gallery, located at the Historic Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Road) in Menlo Park.

Pacific Grove (16×20″, oil, 2019) is one of the featured artworks in Edwin Bertolet’s March exhibit.