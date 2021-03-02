Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Fall for Them is topic on March 4

Can your ZIP code predict when you will die? Should you space out childhood vaccines? Does talcum powder cause cancer?

Why is bad science sometimes more believable and contagious than the facts?

Journalist, doctor, professor, and CDC-trained disease detective Seema Yasmin will join the Menlo Park Library to discuss her new book, Viral BS on Thursday, March 4, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. She will dissect some of the most widely-circulating medical myths and pseudoscience.

Register online.

Dr. Yasmin is an Emmy Award–winning health reporter and epidemiologist. The director of the Stanford Center for Health Communication and a clinical assistant professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, she is the author of Muslim Women Are Everything: Stereotype-Shattering Stories of Courage, Inspiration, and Adventure and The Impatient Dr. Lange: One Man’s Fight to End the Global HIV Epidemic.

Photo courtesy of Seema Yasmin