What do you say to your kids is topic on March 4

If you’re a parent, you’ve had a moment–maybe many of them–when you’ve thought, “How did that conversation go so badly?”

The good news is that effective communication can be cultivated, learned, and taught. And as you get better at this, so will your kids.

Dr. Bill Stixrud and Ned Johnson, bestselling authors of The Self-Driven Child, have 60+ years combined experience talking to kids 1-on-1, and the most common question they hear when speaking to parents and educators is: What do you say?

In their upcoming book, What Do You Say? How to Talk with Kids to Build Stress Tolerance, Motivation, and a Happy Home (August 2021), Johnson and Stixrud show how to engage in respectful and effective dialogue, beginning with the basic principles of listening and speaking.

This new guide will immediately transform your ability to navigate complex terrain and communicate more successfully with your children and teens.

This Parent Venture webinar takes place on Thursday, March 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

NOTE: You will be emailed a Zoom link on the day of the event (Thursday, March 4). Look for subject line “ZOOM LINK – What Do You Say?”

Parents, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is sponsored by M-A PTA, Sequoia Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, Peninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture.