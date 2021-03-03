Costanza-Fong Family String Trio appears at Woodside’s First Friday on March 5

The Costanza-Fong Family String Trio (soon to be renamed the Juniper Trio!) returns to Woodside for a wide-ranging program of string duos and trios for violin, viola, and cello.

Join this Virtual First Friday by logging onto the Woodside Arts and Culture’s YouTube channel at 7:00 pm on March 5th: https://tinyurl.com/WoodsideCA

The group showcases the musical talents of parents Debra Fong (violin), Christopher Costanza (cello), and their wonderfully artistic childIsabella (viola). Debra and Christopher are Stanford Music Department Facultymembers who perform far and wide as soloists and chamber musicians. Isabella is currently pursuing an Artist Diploma at the Glenn Gould School in Toronto. Thesemusicians have called Stanford home since 2003, when Christopher joined theSt. Lawrence String Quartet, Ensemble in Residence at Stanford. Their programincludes a variety of exciting and unique works for string trio and violin and celloduo, brought to you directly from their home to yours!

Learn more about the Woodside Arts and Culture Committee and all our events online.