New funding rounds announced for the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), announced today four new funding rounds for the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program following Governor Gavin Newsom signing into law a comprehensive package of immediate actions that speeds much-needed relief to individuals, families, non-profits, and businesses suffering the most significant economic hardship due to COVID-19.

Guided by a principle of equity, the Program provides a crucial financial lifeline to traditionally underserved small businesses and non-profits. In its first two funding rounds, the Program selected just over 40,000 small businesses and non-profits to receive approximately $500 million in grant funding. More than 350,000 small businesses and non-profits applied in a competitive process, with funding requests totaling more than $4.5 billion. Additional preliminary data can be found here.

The recently signed package provides $2.075 billion – a four-fold increase to that initial $500 million – for grants up to $25,000 for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The new package also includes a $50 million allocation for non-profit cultural institutions. Four competitive funding rounds will be conducted by CalOSBA’s selected intermediary, Lendistry. Additional information can be found at CAReliefGrant.com and below:

Round 3 (waitlisted applicants from Rounds 1 and 2): Friday, March 5th through Thursday, March 11th, 2021 Eligible applicants: This is a closed round and only available to eligible applicants who were waitlisted in Rounds 1 and 2 – only existing applicants will be selected. If you were waitlisted, you do not need to reapply. New applications will not be accepted in this round. Eligible grant award: $5,000 to $25,000 Details: This is a closed funding round; no new applications will be accepted



Round 4 (non-profit cultural institutions only): Tuesday, March 16th through Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 Eligible applicants: Only non-profit cultural institutions with any revenue size that meet eligibility criteria found at CAReliefGrant.com Eligible grant award: $5,000 – $25,000 Details: Eligible non-profit cultural institutions must complete a new application even if they already applied in Rounds 1 and 2; grants will only be available to non-profits cultural institutions that did not receive funding in Rounds 1, 2 or 3; grants will be prioritized based on the documented percentage revenue declines based on a reporting period comparing Q2 and Q3 of 2020 versus Q2 and Q3 of 2019



Round 5: Thursday, March 25th through Wednesday, March 31st Eligible applicants: current waitlisted small businesses and non-profits not selected in Rounds 1, 2, or 3 and new applicants that meet eligibility criteria found at CAReliefGrant.com Eligible grant award: $5,000 – $25,000 Details: Applicants not selected to receive a grant in Rounds 1, 2, & 3 do not need to reapply as they will be automatically moved into Round 5. New applicants will need to apply at CAReliefGrant.com



Round 6: Date to be announced soon Eligible applicants: current waitlisted small businesses and/or non-profits not selected in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 and new applicants that meet eligibility criteria found at CAReliefGrant.com Eligible grant award: $5,000 – $25,000 Details: Applicants not selected to receive a grant in Rounds 1, 2, 3 & 5 do not need to re-apply and will be automatically moved into Round 6. New applicants will need to apply at CAReliefGrant.com



The California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program is administered by CalOSBA through a competitive bid award to its intermediary, Lendistry, and its statewide network of community-based lenders and partners. Many of the state-supported small business centers, which prioritize the expansion of technical assistance to underserved business groups, are also available to help small businesses with the application process in multiple languages and formats.

For more information on grant requirements and eligibility, along with links to application tips and webinars, visit CAReliefGrant.com.

Small businesses line Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park by Dennis Nugent (c) 2021