Menlo Together hosts first general meeting on March 7

Menlo Together is hosting its first general meeting by Zoom on Sunday, March 7 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. On the agenda:

Connect and hear briefly about Menlo Together’s accomplishments and how you can get involved.

Hear a presentation from San Mateo County Health Equity leaders, Shireen Malekafzali and Belén Seara, on the Health Impacts of Housing, Environment, and Mobility. Q&A will follow.

Host optional post-meeting break-out groups to dive deeper into an upcoming activity of your choice.

RSVP online.

Screen shot from left to right: Pam D. Jones, Rachel Horst, Deadra Lampkin, Karen Camacho, Heather Hopkins, Diane Bailey, Karen Grove, Michele Tate, Julie Shanson, Adina Levin, and Ken Chan; Karen Camacho is now an emeritus member; not pictured: Ernesto Reyes, Ofelia Bello, Katie Behroozi