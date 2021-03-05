Menlo Together hosts first general meeting on March 7

by Linda Hubbard on March 5, 2021

Menlo Together is hosting its first general meeting by Zoom on Sunday, March 7 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.  On the agenda:

  • Connect and hear briefly about Menlo Together’s accomplishments and how you can get involved.
  • Hear a presentation from San Mateo County Health Equity leaders, Shireen Malekafzali and Belén Seara, on the Health Impacts of Housing, Environment, and Mobility. Q&A will follow.
  • Host optional post-meeting break-out groups to dive deeper into an upcoming activity of your choice.

RSVP online.

Screen shot from left to right: Pam D. Jones, Rachel Horst, Deadra Lampkin, Karen Camacho, Heather Hopkins, Diane Bailey, Karen Grove, Michele Tate, Julie Shanson, Adina Levin, and Ken Chan; Karen Camacho is now an emeritus member; not pictured: Ernesto Reyes, Ofelia Bello, Katie Behroozi

