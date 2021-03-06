Menlo Atherton High School holds it annual science fair

Emails M-A science teacher Rachel Richards (pictured top row, middle): “Menlo-Atherton High School just had its 6th consecutive Science Fair. We didn’t let a pandemic stop us! We held the Fair virtually through Zoom”

There were five participants:

-Miles Atchinson, 9th grade: Engineered an automatic hand-washing robot that would help make hand washing fun but thorough for young kids.

-Ron Freeman, 11th grade: Engineered a radio imaging system to see through physical obstructions (useful for rescuing people in rubble from earthquakes or hidden in smoke from a wildfire)

-Audrey Ha, 11th grade: Used machine learning in a new way to diagnose scoliosis from x-rays

-Megan Lam, 10th grade: Analyzed the ability of different types of activated carbon to purify water

-Alexandre Saquet, 10th grade: Designed a bluetooth program to control elevators hands-free (no touching dirty buttons!)

“The judges spent hours late into the night to decide the final outcome,” reports Rachel. “They still couldn’t decide. They had to sleep on it! Final decisions were made the next day.”

Ron Freeman took 1st place and Audrey Ha placed second.

Congrats to all—what great projects!

Photo of participants via Zoom courtesy of Rachel Richards