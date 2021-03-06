Photographer Frances Freyberg explores Foothills Park for the first time

InMenlo contributing photographer and long-time Menlo Park resident Frances Freyberg visited Foothills Park for the first time yesterday. And she was wow’d! “So, so beautiful,” she texted along with some great photographs featured here.

Below is information about visiting the Park taken from its website.

Palo Alto’s Foothills Park opened to non-Palo Alto residents for the first time in 51 years on Thursday, December 17th, 2020.

Holidays and weekend have continued to see very high visitation. Weekend entrance fees are in effect as of February 27th. An annual pass is also available for purchase and fee’s are waived for certain age groups.

Daily Vehicle Entrance Fee is as follows: $6 per vehicle per day. Free entry for the following: City designated volunteers that day in the preserve, Active Military, veterans, students with ID who are driving, and vehicles with disabled person placard/license plate.



Annual Pass (for vehicles that hold 9 people or less): $50 for residents and City employees $65 for non-residents 25% discount for seniors (resident or non-resident) Free for active military, veterans, and low – income visitors (residents or non-resident) Annual Pass may be interchanged between two vehicles in the same household. Provide both license plate numbers at time of Annual Pass purchase.



Annual passes can be purchased the following ways: Online via the Enjoy Online activities and programs registration site. Click HERE to purchase your annual pass today! By phone, please call 650-463-4949. In person at Lucie Stern Community Center on Tuesdays from 9:00AM – 5:00PM. Active military and veterans: via phone or in-person only (bring valid military or veteran identification) Low income visitors: Fee reduction required. After application approval, annual pass can be obtained online, via phone, or in person. Please click HERE for Fee Reduction Application



Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2021