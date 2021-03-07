Treat yourself to “Dreams” sung by the Menlo-Atherton High School choir

by Linda Hubbard on March 7, 2021

The Menlo-Atherton High School choir has created a lovely version of Dreams by Fleetwood Mac. We recommend you listen/watch via YouTube.  Of note: Fleetwood Mac members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham both graduated from M-A.

Emails choir teacher Peter John Reinman: “The song Dreams made a comeback in 2020 when this video went viral on Tik Tok. The video is just a guy on his skateboard, drinking cranberry juice, and rocking out.

“The kids were really excited to sing the tune. The soloist, Zoe Joyce (in the center), who is now a junior, has previous experience performing the song her freshman year at M-A. The performance is most definitely a nod to Lindsey and Stevie.”

Emails Zoe: “I originally sang Dreams at the M-A 2018 Fall Cabaret. I did reach out to Stevie Nicks’ manager through a booking agent website, and I sent her the link to our choir’s rendition of Dreams. I thought it would be great for her to see, especially since she is an alumna, and I am interested in pursuing a career in the music industry! I haven’t heard anything back yet, but I’m happy [the latest Dreams] is getting so much exposure.”

