Congresswoman Anna Eshoo announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) announced this year’s district-wide Congressional Art Competition to discover and celebrate talented high school artists and their work. Due to COVID, the competition will be held virtually and students will submit their art for judging online. The winning artist will have their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

“For over 30 years, the Congressional Art Competition has recognized and encouraged artistic talent among our youth across our country,” said Eshoo. “I’m proud to keep this tradition flourishing, even amid such challenging times, by launching this year’s competition virtually so students can participate in a safe manner. It’s important to support self-expression through art and I encourage all young artists in California’s 18th Congressional District to use this opportunity to express their experiences over the last year and reflect on the resiliency of our community.”

Samika Agarwal (pictured) of Saratoga High School was the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.

All high school students from throughout the 18th Congressional District are invited to participate. Students can participate by digitally submitting their works of art to Rep. Eshoo’s Palo Alto office (698 Emerson Street) by 5:00 pm PDT on Friday, April 23. Students may do so by emailing a high-quality photograph of their artwork, together with a completed Student Information and Release Form, to eshoo.artcompetition@mail.house.gov. A local reception will be held to announce the winner and honor all participants at a later date.

The winning artist whose work is chosen by a panel of distinguished local artists has the honor of having his or her artwork displayed in the corridors of the nation’s Capitol for one year. He or she may also be awarded two round-trip airline tickets to Washington, D.C., courtesy of Southwest Airlines, to attend a potential reception with other talented young artists at the unveiling of their works in the Capitol. Additional information about the reception will be available at a later date.

Detailed guidelines for the competition can be found here on Rep. Eshoo’s website.