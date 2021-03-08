How to Be an Anti-Racist Parent is topic on March 10

Now, more than ever, understanding the experiences of those different than us is a critical life skill.

Join Donald E. Grant, Jr., PhD, for a conversation about what it means to be an “anti-racist” parent. How can you disrupt anti-BIPOC (Black, indigenous, people of color) racism and discrimination in your home, for your kids, and in your community?

Dr. Grant is a socio-cultural analyst, mental health expert, educator, trainer, media consultant, and published author. He is Executive Director of the Center for Community & Social Impact at Pacific Oaks College, Pasadena.

NOTE: You will be emailed a Zoom link on the day of the event (Wednesday, March 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm). Look for subject line “ZOOM LINK – How to Be an Anti-Racist Parent”

Parents, students, educators, clinicians, and community members welcome! Free admission. Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is sponsored by Sequoia Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, Peninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture.