Virtual Camp Fair set for March 12

Get ready for summer by attending a virtual camp fair on Friday, March 12 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.

Join the Zoom meeting using meeting ID 994-1053-2933 and passcode 712874

Featured camps include:

-Madness camps

-Camp Menlo

-Euro School of Tennis

-Hi Five Sports

-Yoga & Art Camp

-Robotics Camp

-Guru’s Education

-Society Skateboard Camp

And more!

There will also be a representative from the library to answer all your summer programming questions.

All those in attendance will be entered into a raffle for great prizes!