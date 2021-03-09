Virtual Camp Fair set for March 12

by Contributed Content on March 9, 2021

Get ready for summer by attending a virtual camp fair on Friday, March 12 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.
Join the Zoom meeting using meeting ID 994-1053-2933 and passcode 712874

Featured camps include:
-Madness camps
-Camp Menlo
-Euro School of Tennis
-Hi Five Sports
-Yoga & Art Camp
-Robotics Camp
-Guru’s Education
-Society Skateboard Camp
And more!

There will also be a  representative from the library to answer all your summer programming questions.

All those in attendance will be entered into a raffle for great prizes!

 

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search