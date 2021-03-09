Virtual Camp Fair set for March 12
Get ready for summer by attending a virtual camp fair on Friday, March 12 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.
Join the Zoom meeting using meeting ID 994-1053-2933 and passcode 712874
Featured camps include:
-Madness camps
-Camp Menlo
-Euro School of Tennis
-Hi Five Sports
-Yoga & Art Camp
-Robotics Camp
-Guru’s Education
-Society Skateboard Camp
And more!
There will also be a representative from the library to answer all your summer programming questions.
All those in attendance will be entered into a raffle for great prizes!
