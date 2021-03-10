City of Menlo Park asks youth and recreational sports to follow new state guidance to prevent COVID-19 in

The State of California recently issued rigorous new guidance and restrictions for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in youth and recreational sports activities including competitive play.

Organized sports groups that seek to utilize Menlo Park city fields for outdoor sports should refer to the state guidelines to understand the minimum steps and precautions that are required for outdoor sports on city fields. Additionally, organized sports groups that apply to use city fields are required to submit comprehensive health safety plans that indicate in detail how the groups will comply with these guidelines and restrictions.

The City of Menlo Park provides residents the opportunity to safely engage in outdoor recreational activities during the pandemic and most city-operated outdoor facilities are currently open with appropriate safety precautions and modifications to comply with health orders. Open outdoor facilities include parklands and open spaces, walking trails, athletic fields, skate park, basketball courts, swimming pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and playgrounds. City-operated indoor facilities remain closed by local emergency order to protect public health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

