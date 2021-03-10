Giving inspiring, encouraging, constructive feedback is topic on March 12

Offering corrective feedback can be a challenging and uncomfortable experience even for experienced professionals, let alone for busy parents!

In this interactive session, you will learn how to be more comfortable and effective giving feedback that encourages and inspires your child to continue improving.

Join us for an all-new Parent Forum (English) on Friday, March 12 from noon to 1:00 pm with Eran Magen, PhD, founder of Parenting for Humans. This series of (virtual) parent discussion groups will focus on parent-child communication and managing relationships with your child or teen.

Parents and caregivers welcome! Free admission. Register online. The main session will be followed by a 30-minute “after-party” for interested attendees.

NOTE: You will be emailed a Zoom link on the day of the event (March 12). Look for subject line “ZOOM LINK – Parent Forum #7”

Parents, students, educators, clinicians, and community members welcome! Free admission. This presentation is sponsored by Sequoia Healthcare District and The Parent Venture.