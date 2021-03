Might spotty sun yield to afternoon thunderstorms?

It’s sunny and windy at noon after overnight and rain earlier this morning.

Reports InMenlo rainfall watcher Dennis Nugent: “My digital gauge registered 0.18″ overnight and another 0.12″ this morning, bringing the year-to-date total to 6.94”.

There’s a serious thunderstorm warning for southern Santa Clara County later this afternoon but it doesn’t appear it will get this far north.

InMenlo file photo by Robb Most (c) 2017