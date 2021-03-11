COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Belle Haven neighborhood on March 13

Belle Haven Action (BHA) in partnership with the Ravenswood Clinic and the County of San Mateo is offering a COVID 19 vaccine clinic at the Onetta Harris Community Center on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The Onetta Harris Community Center is located at 100 Terminal Avenue in Menlo Park. Priority for the vaccine will be given to Belle Haven residents. Register to get vaccinated.

The vaccines will be available to those Belle Haven residents who meet the current state and county inclusion criteria for vaccinations which includes healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, residents age 65 and older and sector populations (agriculture and food, education and childcare, and emergency services).

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected racial and ethnic minority groups with high rates of death in African American, Native American, and Latinx communities. Belle Haven neighborhood, home to 15.6% of Menlo Park’s population with a racial demographic of 90% minority groups, has higher than average infection rates and disproportionately low vaccination rates.