LUNAFEST Silicon Valley 2021 set for March 13

by Contributed Content on March 11, 2021

This year LUNAFEST features an all documentary lineup of seven short films by women filmmakers, sharing new perspectives and lighting a fire in the industry. And for the first time, LUNA has joined forces with Chicken & Egg Pictures to coproduce three of this season’s films. Together, LUNA and Chicken & Egg Pictures are creating a strong community for women in the film industry.

LUNAFEST Silicon Valley 2021 is being hosted by the Zonta e-Club of Silicon Valley.  It will take place virtually this Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10:00 am and will be followed at approximately 11:30 am  by a livestream Q&A with Sharon Shattuck, director of one of the featured short films, The Scientists Versus Dartmouth (poster top), which shares what happens when a young neuroscientist and her colleagues make a life-changing decision to speak up for women in science everywhere.

All proceeds from LUNAFEST Silicon Valley 2021 will benefit the Zonta e-Club of Silicon Valley  as well as Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change. To date, LUNAFEST has raised more than $6 Million for nonprofit organizations, featured 170 women filmmakers, and hosted over 2,500 screenings across North America.

More information; recommended for ages 16+.

