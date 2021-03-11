LUNAFEST Silicon Valley 2021 set for March 13

This year LUNAFEST features an all documentary lineup of seven short films by women filmmakers, sharing new perspectives and lighting a fire in the industry. And for the first time, LUNA has joined forces with Chicken & Egg Pictures to coproduce three of this season’s films. Together, LUNA and Chicken & Egg Pictures are creating a strong community for women in the film industry.

LUNAFEST Silicon Valley 2021 is being hosted by the Zonta e-Club of Silicon Valley. It will take place virtually this Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10:00 am and will be followed at approximately 11:30 am by a livestream Q&A with Sharon Shattuck, director of one of the featured short films, The Scientists Versus Dartmouth (poster top), which shares what happens when a young neuroscientist and her colleagues make a life-changing decision to speak up for women in science everywhere.