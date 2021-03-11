Steady sprinkles add to rainfall total in Menlo Park

Those who were out and about early this morning, as this Dish walker was, were treated to a steady drizzle so light as to be hardly noticeable.

Updating yesterday’s report, InMenlo rainfall watcher Dennis Nugent reports: “There was another 0.12″ yesterday afternoon along with 0.10″ overnight. The morning drizzle didn’t change the latter amount. Year-to-date is 7.16”.

So, we finally broke the seven inch mark!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021; top photo taken at 6:50 am (20 minutes after sunrise) and photo at right taken at 7:25 am.