Steady sprinkles add to rainfall total in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on March 11, 2021

Those who were out and about early this morning, as this Dish walker was, were treated to a steady drizzle so light as to be hardly noticeable.

Updating yesterday’s report, InMenlo rainfall watcher Dennis Nugent reports: “There was another 0.12″ yesterday afternoon along with 0.10″ overnight. The morning drizzle didn’t change the latter amount. Year-to-date is 7.16”.

So, we finally broke the seven inch mark!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021; top photo taken at 6:50 am (20 minutes after sunrise) and photo at right taken at 7:25 am.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search