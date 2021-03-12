Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation annual auction is underway through March 15

Through March 15, 2021 the Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation (“MPAEF”) is hosting its annual auction event, raising funds to provide high-quality teachers and educational opportunities for students in the Menlo Park City School District (“MPCSD”). In addition to bidding on auction items, parents and community members can also donate directly to MPAEF’s $50,000 Fund-a-Need, which supports the mental health of all students in the district. These funds will be used for teacher and staff programs and training to support the emotional intelligence and well-being of all K-8 students.

“By including emotional intelligence education into our curriculum now, we’re equipping students with lifelong skills that will help them succeed not just in elementary and middle school, but into their teens and adulthood. That’s why we are excited to partner with the MPAEF on this year’s Fund-a-Need: Supporting Your Child’s Mental Health, which directly supports these critical mental health and wellness efforts. Mental health is always important, but it is perhaps no more important in the lives of our children than right now,” said Erik Burmeister, MPCSD Superintendent.

The MPAEF Online Auction includes over 300 items open to the public for bidding through 9:00 pm on March 15, including local getaways, home entertainment bundles, gift certificates to local restaurants, and more. View the 2021 Auction Rules & Guidelines. It’s everything you need to know about placing a bid, winning bidder notifications, auction item sales terms, and how to pick-up items you’ve won.

“We are so proud to bring the community together every year to raise critical funds for our schools via the MPAEF Online Auction and Fund-a-Need. More than ever, this year we are grateful for our parents and community. Their support enables us to provide a world-class education experience for our children,” said Paige Arata, MPAEF Co-President.

To participate in the MPAEF Online Auction and donate to the Fund-a-Need, please click here.