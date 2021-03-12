Photographer Frances Freyberg makes a return trip to Filoli capturing spring tulips

Three weeks after her first “almost spring” visit to Filoli, photographer Frances Freyberg returned last Friday, discovering an abundance of tulips. We love the juxtaposition between flowers and the still barren trees.

As a member of the American Public Gardens Association, Filoli is an active partner with PlantSnap, a plant identification application for your iPhone or other smart-device. PlantSnap was created with public gardens in mind to help guests discover the plants found within gardens like Filoli.

Filoli’s plants have been uploaded into the application so that when you take a picture with your device, PlantSnap chooses from the list of Filoli inventory to more accurately make an identification. As with other citizen scientist applications, the ability to identify a plant becomes more robust the more it has been identified.

Download the app.

Note: The House recently re-opened. Admission must be reserved in advance, including Member visits. Face coverings are required.

Filoli is located at 86 Cañada Road in Woodside.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2021