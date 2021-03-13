M-A Foundation Auction live now through March 21

Proceeds from the M-A Foundation Auction, which goes through Sunday, March 21 at 9:00 pm, go directly to education and programs for students at Menlo-Atherton High School. Auction items include parties, events, tickets, getaways and more.

Fund-a-Need this year goes to tech and tools to support the return to campus in April.

Learn more about what the Foundation supports at M-A. Visit the auction site.

InMenlo file photo of Menlo-Atherton High School campus by Betsy Sergeant Snow (c) 2011