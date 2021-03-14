Are You Using Technology or Is It Using You is topic on March 15

Find out on Monday, March 15 at the next MPCSD Speaker Series event featuring Q&A about the acclaimed movie LIKE with Dr. Naama Barnea-Goraly, child and adolescent psychiatrist and former Stanford brain researcher. She will help decipher the information presented in LIKE as well as answer your pressing questions about social media addiction. Dr. Barnea-Goraly will draw upon the latest evidence-based research to advise parents how to help our children use social media in healthy ways.

MPCSD has the rights to share the movie with the community from March 11-17. After you register for the event you will receive information about how to watch the 49-minute movie at your convenience. Then, on March 15 at 6:30 pm participate in an interactive discussion with Dr. Barnea-Goraly. CLICK HERE to register for the LIKE event.