Menlo Charity Horse Show postponed until 2022

Due to the continued uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Menlo Charity Horse Show is postponed to 2022. The annual show did not take place last year, which would have been its 50th anniversary.

“As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, similar to any organization working to understand the viability of upcoming sport and recreational events, we have been monitoring progress toward a return to some semblance of normal,” wrote the show’s co-chairs in an email. “The primary factors we have evaluated are guidance provided by the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) and California state and local governments, consideration of our timeline, and when a go / no-go decision must to be made irrespective of how complete and reliable the available information is.

“As with 2020, this decision was very difficult and disappointing, but unlike 2020 we are optimistic that we are collectively rounding the corner, and in that spirit, we are planning for a robust return of our historic and iconic horse show in 2022. This is where we will be focusing our efforts for the remainder of this year and into next year. We plan to surprise and delight our Menlo family with a series of events beginning later this year and culminating in a fabulous 2022 horse show celebrating our 50th Anniversary.

“All this said, to reiterate what we said in 2020, the burden of this decision falls hard on many, but none more than Vista Center. The resulting loss of funding MCHS typically provides directly impacts their ability to provide essential services to the blind and visually impaired community. The loss to Vista and to their clients who need them now more than ever is potentially devastating.

“As we plan events for the build-up to the 2022 horse show, we will be organizing with our Committee, and among our broader Menlo family, to include fundraising opportunities and goals in each of our events. We hope each of you will embrace this important goal of supporting Vista Center through-out—and help us help them.”

You can support Vista Center now by donating online.

Pictured: Winner of the $40,000 Stephen Silver Grand Prix Harley Brown & Mylord Cornet

Photo by ©Alden Corrigan Media