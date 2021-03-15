Community Is In Your Blood giveaway at Stanford Blood Clinic week of March 15

by Contributed Content on March 15, 2021

All this week (March 15-21), anyone who gives blood at Stanford Blood Center  will be entered into the “Community Is In Your Blood” giveaway with a chance to win one of seven gift cards as a way to encourage folks in the community to support local patients and local businesses during this difficult time.

The gift cards are from:

  • Bird Dog, a woman-co-owned restaurant in Palo Alto
  • Urban Flora, a woman-owned florist based in San Jose with delivery throughout the Bay Area
  • DeeLee Cakes, a woman-owned and Black-owned bakery in San Jose
  • Milagros, a woman-co-owned and Latinx-owned restaurant in Redwood City
  • Back A Yard Grill, a Black-owned restaurant in Campbell, Menlo Park and San Jose
  • Mademoiselle Colette, a woman-owned bakery in Menlo Park, Palo Alto and Redwood City
  • Nirvana Soul, a woman-owned and Black-owned coffee shop in San Jose

Donors can make an appointment online at stanfordbloodcenter.org or by calling 888-723-7831. The Menlo Park location of the Stanford Blood Center is 445 Burgess Drive, Suite #100.

