Community Is In Your Blood giveaway at Stanford Blood Clinic week of March 15

All this week (March 15-21), anyone who gives blood at Stanford Blood Center will be entered into the “Community Is In Your Blood” giveaway with a chance to win one of seven gift cards as a way to encourage folks in the community to support local patients and local businesses during this difficult time.

The gift cards are from:

Bird Dog, a woman-co-owned restaurant in Palo Alto

Urban Flora, a woman-owned florist based in San Jose with delivery throughout the Bay Area

DeeLee Cakes, a woman-owned and Black-owned bakery in San Jose

Milagros, a woman-co-owned and Latinx-owned restaurant in Redwood City

Back A Yard Grill, a Black-owned restaurant in Campbell, Menlo Park and San Jose

Mademoiselle Colette, a woman-owned bakery in Menlo Park, Palo Alto and Redwood City

Nirvana Soul, a woman-owned and Black-owned coffee shop in San Jose

Donors can make an appointment online at stanfordbloodcenter.org or by calling 888-723-7831. The Menlo Park location of the Stanford Blood Center is 445 Burgess Drive, Suite #100.