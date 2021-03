Overnight rain and a morning sprinkle don’t add much to annual rainfall

Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge recorded 0.13″ overnight and another 0.01″ during this morning’s sprinkle for a total of 0.14″. That brings the year-to-date total to a rather paltry 7.30″.

The rain left some mighty wind in its wake!

Spring is coming soon; the accompanying photo was taken by InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most almost exactly a year ago.