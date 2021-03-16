Let’s Talk Movies with Menlo Park Library on March 18

The Menlo Park Library staff love more than just books—we’re movie-lovers, too! Watch a movie on Kanopy—a streaming service that is free with your Menlo Park Library card—and then join us to talk about how much you love (or really don’t love) it!

On Thursday, March 18 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, we will talk about The Last Black Man in San Francisco, starring Jimmie Fails, and based on his real-life story. Register online.

Jimmie Fails dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco. Joined on his quest by his best friend Mont, Jimmie searches for belonging in a rapidly changing city that seems to have left them behind. As he struggles to reconnect with his family and reconstruct the community he longs for, his hopes blind him to the reality of his situation.

A wistful odyssey populated by skaters, squatters, street preachers, playwrights, and other locals on the margins, The Last Black Man in San Francisco is a poignant and sweeping story of hometowns and how they’re made—and kept alive—by the people who love them.

Photo credit: Peter Prato/A24