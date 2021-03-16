Music@Menlo presents Les Parisiennes online through March 21

Swiss-born pianist Gilles Vonsattel has carved himself an international career as a concerto soloist, recitalist, recording artist and especially as a chamber musician. One of today’s most thoughtful and articulate performers, he and Music@Menlo Co-Artistic Director Wu Han have crafted this unique program inspired by love, infatuation, and the women that surrounded fin-de-siècle French composers.

Gabriel Fauré’s Dolly Suite, written for the daughter of his mistress, Emma Bardac, is juxtaposed with the Petite Suite written by another of Bardac’s lovers, Claude Debussy. Also included are D’un jardin clair and Cortège by one of classical music’s most celebrated women composers, Lili Boulanger.

