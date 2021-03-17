Local creatures all decked out for St. Patrick’s Day

by Linda Hubbard on March 17, 2021

Norbert the dinosaur in Ladera is joined this St. Patrick’s Day  by a newcomer dinosaur on Sharon Road in Menlo Park.

The big fish at Buck’s in Woodside is also decked out in Irish finery!

