Local creatures all decked out for St. Patrick’s Day
Norbert the dinosaur in Ladera is joined this St. Patrick’s Day by a newcomer dinosaur on Sharon Road in Menlo Park.
The big fish at Buck’s in Woodside is also decked out in Irish finery!
broken clouds
moderate rain
few clouds
clear sky
Norbert the dinosaur in Ladera is joined this St. Patrick’s Day by a newcomer dinosaur on Sharon Road in Menlo Park.
The big fish at Buck’s in Woodside is also decked out in Irish finery!
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment