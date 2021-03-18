Hand sanitizer and hydration stations added to Meno Park parks and facilities

Recently, the city of Menlo Park installed new hand sanitizer stations at each of the city’s 14 playgrounds. When soap and water are not available, the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention recommends hand sanitizer as an effective alternative. The touchless dispensers are located near playground entrances to help park and playground visitors clean their hands before, during and after play.

In addition, new hydration stations at city parks and facilities are another way to help our community go zero waste. The hydration stations encourage the use of refillable water bottles by making it easy to refill bottles at public drinking fountains. This enhancement will reduce single-use beverage containers (bottles and cans), litter and promote healthy lifestyle choices. Solid waste funds and Cal Recycle grants will convert 29 city-owned indoor and outdoor drinking fountains to hydration stations.