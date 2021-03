One good afternoon shower adds to Menlo Park rainfall

Again, the rain prediction fell short of the rain reality yesterday (March 18) in Menlo Park. Dennis Nugent recorded 0.14″ in his digital rain gauge, bringing the year-to-date to 7.44″.

Clouds lingered overhead this morning and newly-budded oaks yielded extra green on the Big Dish walking path.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021