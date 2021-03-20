Get your hiking boots on – the first day of spring ushers in wildflower season

It’s time to get out on the trails and experience one of the best parts of spring in the Bay Area! And, with a little rain recently, it looks like this could be another great year for wildflower displays.

To make it as easy for you to find them, POST put together this field guide: Wildflowers of the Peninsula and South Bay. It will help you find the best blooms in our area. Grab your copy!

Here are two centrally located Peninsula parks:

Edgewood Park/Redwood City When to visit: Late March to mid-April. Follow the Clarkia Trail to the Sunset Trail, turn left followed by a quick right on the Serpentine Trail. The serpentine soil in this portion of the preserve boasts some of its best displays of spring flowers.

Pulgas Ridge Open Space Preserve/San Carlos When to visit: Late March to mid-April. Follow the Blue Oaks Trail to the Hassler Loop Trail where there is large off-leash dog area. Wildflowers abound throughout this preserve and this loop trail take you right through the center of it all. This dog-friendly preserve also has an easy access trail suitable for wheelchairs (see the trail map for more information).

Matt Dolkas is a Content Marketing Manager for POST

Top photo taken April 4, 2017 by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017; right photo taken in May, 2016 by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017