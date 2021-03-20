Here are two upcoming Menlo Park meetings of interest

Here is some information about two important Menlo Park meetings coming this week.

Planning Commission on Monday 3/22

There is a public hearing and study session for Greystar’s Menlo Portal project at the Planning Commission meeting on Monday 3/22. This project at 115 Independence Dr. contains 335 multi-family dwelling units and approximately 35,000 square-feet of office space, including approximately 1,600 square feet of community amenities space (proposed childcare center). Here is the staff report 21-015-PC. Since this is a SB 330 project, the City is limited to a maximum of five public meetings (this is meeting #3) so, if interested, this is your chance to participate in the process.

City Council on Tuesday 3/23

There are many items on the agenda that may be of interest to you, so please do check out the agenda. Items include:

Race Equity and Leadership program

Public engagement pilot program update

5-year Capital Improvement Plan direction

Finance and Audit Committee work plan (agenda G1 – no staff report)

Complete Streets Commission work plan

2020 Housing Element progress report

2023-2031 Housing Element consultant

Climate Action Plan progress review

Cost Recovery Policy

Recap of 2021 Council priorities and work plan