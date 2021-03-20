Here are two upcoming Menlo Park meetings of interest

by Linda Hubbard on March 20, 2021

Here is some information about two important Menlo Park meetings coming this week.

Planning Commission on Monday 3/22
There is a public hearing and study session for Greystar’s Menlo Portal project at the Planning Commission meeting on Monday 3/22. This project at 115 Independence Dr. contains 335 multi-family dwelling units and approximately 35,000 square-feet of office space, including approximately 1,600 square feet of community amenities space (proposed childcare center). Here is the  staff report 21-015-PC. Since this is a SB 330 project, the City is limited to a maximum of five public meetings (this is meeting #3) so, if interested, this is your chance to participate in the process.

City Council on Tuesday 3/23
There are many items on the agenda that may be of interest to you, so please do check out the agenda. Items include:
Race Equity and Leadership program
Public engagement pilot program update
5-year Capital Improvement Plan direction
Finance and Audit Committee work plan (agenda G1 – no staff report)
Complete Streets Commission work plan
2020 Housing Element progress report
2023-2031 Housing Element consultant
Climate Action Plan progress review
Cost Recovery Policy
Recap of 2021 Council priorities and work plan

