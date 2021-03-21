Resetting the Stage: Theatre in a Time of Pandemic is topic on March 24
With facilities closed, and physical-distancing guidelines in place, how do local theatre troupes view their future welfare? Staff from the Menlo Park Library will talk to members of four Bay Area stage companies to learn how they have been adapting on Wednesday, March 24 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.
Featuring guests from:
– African American Shakespeare Company
– Lamplighters Music Theatre
– San Francisco Shakespeare Festival
– San Jose Stage
