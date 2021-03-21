Rotary Club of Menlo Park seeks donors for new Sponsor a Scholar program

Editor’s Note: The following was taken from a brochure produced by the Rotary Club of Menlo Park.

For over 20 years, the Rotary Club of Menlo Park has offered need-based scholarships. We have a rigorous review process and currently give to around 15 students annually a four-year college scholarship. But that is limited due to our available financial resources. In addition, we dedicate some $50,000 to local charities.

We normally receive application from some 40+ high- school graduates, all deserving students. Through this new Sponsor a Scholar program we expect to extend the reach of our program. We currently have 60 active scholarships.

We help alleviate the financial hardship of low-income families into meeting the high cost of college education. We recognize that most of our applicants will have come from families who have not attended college. Our program provides a dedicated Rotary Club volunteer to mentor every student. Through our worldwide Rotary connections, we are able to assist the students in starting their careers.

As part of the scholarship/mentoring program we also hold enrichment events for the students. Because all the selection, support and administrative services are provided by Rotary volunteers, we incur virtually zero support cost. All donated monies directly benefit our scholarship recipients.

Our Sponsor a Scholar program is managed though our Foundation. The Foundation is recognized by the Internal Revenue Services as being exempt from income tax under code 501(3)(c) and any donation is fully tax-deductible. Its tax identification code is 94-2723876.

Although donors cannot be involved in the selection of the scholars, they certainly can set preference for the living locations of the sponsored. Scholars are free to select the best school for professional preference.

We have an existing endowment program for indefinite Named Scholarship for donations over $100,000.

Upon the annual selection of the scholars, you will be introduced to your scholar, and semi-annually you will be receiving a report on how your scholar is progressing.

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park Sponsor a Scholar program allows our club to make a four-year commitment of at least $2,000 a year or higher to a local high school senior who will head off to college in the fall. Your 4-year pledge allows us to plan from year-toyear as we add new Rotary scholars.

You can donate directly at the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation website by clicking on the Donate button. Indicate in the comment session that it is for Sponsor a Scholar program. Or download the Sponsor a Scholar form here.