All Students Matter: How to volunteer to tutor students in reading

How can you help local students who have had a tough year with distance learning? Studies show one of the best ways to address learning loss is with individualized tutoring, just like the kind provided each week to Ravenswood students by All Students Matter volunteers. And, you’ll be helping students in eastern Menlo Park and East Palo Alto who were already facing challenges, with over 80% reading below grade level.

Volunteers work during the school day in K-8 grade classrooms in either the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park or in East Palo Alto. As a classroom volunteer, you will work with the same teacher and student for one hour, every week during the full school year. It’s an opportunity to build a relationship with a student and impact his or her life.

All Students Matter provides training and coordinates logistics with you and your schedule in mind.

Hear about the impact you can have by joining virtually for an Information Session at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 25 (Zoom invitation sent pending RSVP to Keri@allstudentsmatter.org). Learn more or sign up to volunteer at http://www.allstudentsmatter.org.

Photo shows Menlo Park resident Carolyn Bowsher tutoring at Belle Haven