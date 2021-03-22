The Neuroscience of Addiction is topic on March 24

How does neuroscience impact addiction, whether to substances or technology and social media? Join Stanford’s Dr. Anna Lembke on Wednesday, March 24 from noon to 1:00 pm to learn more. Register online.

Anna Lembke, MD, is a professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine. She is Medical Director of Stanford Addiction Medicine, and Chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic.

Her bestselling book, Drug Dealer, MD – How Doctors Were Duped, Patients Got Hooked, and Why It’s So Hard to Stop (2016), sounded the alarm about opioid over-prescribing and the opioid epidemic.

Dr. Lembke recently appeared in the Netflix documentary, The Social Dilemma, an unvarnished look at the impact of social media on our lives, to discuss how technology impacts brain development.

Her upcoming book, Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence (August 2021), explores the problem of compulsive over-consumption, including digital products, and how to achieve ‘the good life’ in a dopamine-overloaded world.

Parents, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Spanish interpretation will be available. Register online.

This presentation is sponsored by Sequoia Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, Peninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture.