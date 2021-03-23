Anna Eshoo holds San Mateo County town hall meeting on March 24

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo will be holding a Telephone Town Hall meeting on Wednesday evening, March 24, to discuss COVID-19 and what she’s doing in Congress to address the public health and economic crises.

She’ll be joined by Srija Srinivasan, Deputy Chief of San Mateo County Health, and Dr. Anand Chabra, San Mateo County’s COVID-19 Vaccination Branch Chief and M.D, to answer COVID-19 and vaccine-related questions specific to San Mateo County.

To sign up for the Telephone Town Hall Meeting please click here