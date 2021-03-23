STEAM Class – Bugdork University: Incredible Arthropods set for March 25

For students in grades K-8, join Kristie and Jess (The Bug Chicks) for an exciting hour all about insects, spiders and their relatives on Thursday, March 25, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

Hear about what it’s like being an entomologist, see cool specimens, and meet the live arthropod zoo. You’ll get to learn about the biologies of these animals and get an up-close look at their morphologies with through a digital microscope!

About The Bug Chicks

Kristie Reddick, M.S. is an entomologist, award-winning university lecturer and educational media specialist. Her research focuses on the biology, biodiversity, and distribution of solifuge arachnids in Kenya. She described the first male of the genus Tarabulida. After she received her Masters degree from Texas A&M University she lectured a course called Insects and Human Society, that explored how insects have shaped human history and culture. She wants to train teachers in refugee camps to use insects as educational resources.

Jessica Honaker, M.S. is an entomologist and science illustrator whose research focuses on integrated pest management and the effect of honeydew production by blackmargined aphids in pecan agro-ecosystems. She received her Master’s degree from Texas A&M University and her research on pecan aphids is helping to establish new pest control parameters for farmers in eastern Texas. She plans to continue her work in an effort to reduce reliance on pesticides in developing countries.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.