Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style focuses on low alcohol beer on March 25

by Contributed Content on March 24, 2021

During the next event on Thursday, March 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, we will sample some low (and no!) alcohol brews that you can enjoy in the great outdoors. The beers:

  • Coronado Brewing – Weekend Vibes
  • Athletic Brewing (by mail) – Non-alcoholic sampler
  • Heineken Zero

More may be added. Not all are available at our usual source (The Willows Market in Menlo Park), so feel free to bring a favorite or new find of your own to sip and share your thoughts with the group.

Register online.

