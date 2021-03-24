Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style focuses on low alcohol beer on March 25

During the next event on Thursday, March 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, we will sample some low (and no!) alcohol brews that you can enjoy in the great outdoors. The beers:



Coronado Brewing – Weekend Vibes

Athletic Brewing (by mail) – Non-alcoholic sampler

Heineken Zero

More may be added. Not all are available at our usual source (The Willows Market in Menlo Park), so feel free to bring a favorite or new find of your own to sip and share your thoughts with the group.

Register online.