Spotted: Adorable – big! – puppy at Tobias Physical Therapy

Robin Tobias told us she’s been on a wait list for a long time to get a dog from a breeder in Canada.

Finally, Mathilda arrived a couple of weeks ago—passport in paw—and was eagerly greeting clients earlier last week at Tobias Physical Therapy.

She’s half Bernese Mountain Dog and half Poodle.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021