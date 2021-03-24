Women’s History month topic is Flapper Culture on March 27

Teens and adults are welcome to this teen led presentation led by Youth Advisory Committee member, Annika B., on Saturday, March 27 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

For women, the 1920s was a decade of independence and moving out of traditional family roles and into the public sphere.

These women who embraced a free lifestyle were generally called Flapper Women, coined after their notorious Flapper Dresses.

Come learn about what Flapper Fashion stood for, and how they might continue to influence young women today!