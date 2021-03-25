Menlo Park’s virtual Arbor Day celebration is March 27

Join Mayor Drew Combs, City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson, Environmental Quality Commission, and city arborist in planting a tree in honor of Arbor Day. Join the event virtually at 9:30 am, Saturday, March 27. The City will also celebrate its 21st year of being a Tree City USA. The ceremonial tree is a deciduous valley oak (Quercus lobata).

Two years ago, the City Council approved replanting 76 trees throughout the Menlo Park community in exchange of removing seven heritage redwood trees at 1000 El Camino Real. The plan included replanting 14 trees onsite at 1000 El Camino Real, 12 trees to be planted at the Burgess Park campus, and the remaining 50 trees to be coordinated with Canopy and planted in the Belle Haven neighborhood.

InMenlo file photo by Scott Loftesness (c) March 2019